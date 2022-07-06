The suspect has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

Highland Park Suspect Threatened to 'Kill Everyone' in 2019, and Police Removed Knives, Swords from Home

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022

New details are emerging about the 21-year-old suspect in Monday's mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill.

During a Tuesday press conference, authorities revealed they removed an assortment of knives along with a sword from the home of Robert Crimo in 2019.

Officers responded twice to the suspected shooter's home — first, in April and then again in September.

The suspect attempted suicide in April of 2019, according to officials.

Five months later, the suspect — who allegedly fatally shot 7 and wounded dozens more — threatened to "kill everyone" in his family. That is when the 16 knives, a dagger and a sword were seized by police.

At that time, police did not arrest him, citing a lack of cooperation from the relatives he'd allegedly threatened.

Despite the suicide attempt and death threats, the alleged shooter was still able to legally purchase five guns, authorities confirmed.

On Tuesday, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office filed seven first-degree murder charges against the suspect, calling the massacre a "pre-mediated and calculated attack" in a statement.

Additional charges are likely, prosecutors say. If convicted, the suspect faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

He is due in bond court Wednesday. Prosecutors will request he be held without bond.

"Our hearts go out to the seven families who lost loved ones yesterday," said State's Attorney Eric Rinehart in the statement from his office. "Dozens of people have already volunteered to support these families ... and our federal partners have already started the critical work of supporting these families who are most in need right now. Our office has also brought counselors to Highland Park today to assist in any way possible."

Police have still not commented on a potential motive for the shooting.

However, they believe it was planned over the last few months.

Hundreds of people were forced to run for their lives when gunfire erupted at the parade, leaving behind chairs, blankets and baby strollers.

Five people died at the scene, while another died after being transported to the hospital. Authorities announced the death of the seventh victim on Tuesday.