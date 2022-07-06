Highland Park Shooting Suspect Charged with 7 Counts of First-Degree Murder, Could Face Life in Prison

Person of Interest Identified in Highland Park (IL) Fourth of July Parade Shooting July 4, 2022, 5:12 PM – Investigators from the City of Highland Park Police Department, the FBI, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force and law enforcement agencies throughout the area have been working tirelessly on the investigation of the active shooter at the Highland Park (IL) Fourth of July Parade. Through law enforcement partnerships and community information and leads, a person of interest has been identified as Robert (Bobby) E. Crimo III. He is twenty-two years old. He is believed to be driving a 2010 Silver Honda Fit, IL Lic. Plate DM 80653. A photograph is included below. Numerous federal, State and local law enforcement agencies working on apprehending this person of interest. Investigators continue to receive tips from the public and law enforcement partners, and will follow up on all of them. Individuals who have information to share with police, are urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI. The City of Highland Park extends its deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who were impacted by the horrific incident in our community. Further information regarding this investigation will be posted to cityhpil.com as available, and law enforcement will continue to provide regular briefings to the public. Person of Interest: Robert (Bobby) E. Crimo III

Robert Crimo | Credit: HIGHLAND PARK POLICE