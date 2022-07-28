Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Indicted on Over 100 Charges by Illinois Grand Jury

The suspect has been held without bail since being arrested during a traffic stop hours after the mass shooting occurred earlier this month

The man accused of orchestrating the Fourth of July parade mass shooting in Highland Park, which killed seven people and injured dozens of others, has been indicted on 117 counts, according to prosecutors in Lake County, Illinois.

Robert E. Crimo III was indicted by the Lake County grand jury on each of the counts presented by the State's Attorney Eric Rinehart, according to a news release from the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

The alleged gunman, 21, is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each deceased victim — and is additionally charged with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel.

"I want to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today," Rinehart said in a statement. "Our investigation continues, and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime that led to 117 felony counts being filed today."

The alleged shooter will next appear in court in person on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. local time for his arraignment, per the news release.

The aftermath of Monday's parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

The suspect has been held without bail since being arrested during a traffic stop hours after the mass shooting occurred, CNN reported.

Prosecutors have said that he admitted to the shooting after his arrest, per CBS News.

If he is convicted on the first-degree murder charges, the suspect faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to CNN.

NBC News said that court records indicate that he is represented by a public defender, but an attorney is not named.