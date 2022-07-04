At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

Multiple people were shot and hundreds forced to flee during a July 4 parade at Highland Park in Illinois on Monday morning

At least 24 people have been injured and 6 are dead after a shooter opened fire at a July 4th parade in Highland Park in Illinois.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, police said that the suspect — described as a white male, approximately 18-20 years old, with longer black hair, a small build, and wearing a long blue T-shirt — is still at large and believed to be still armed and dangerous.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A firearm, a rifle, has been secured at the scene, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, hundreds of people were forced to run for their lives after gunfire erupted ten minutes after the parade began Monday at 10 a.m. leaving behind chairs, blankets, and even baby strollers.

The City of Highland Park posted on their Facebook page shortly after the initial reports. "Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park," the city wrote. "All 4th of July events have been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. Take shelter if in downtown HP. More information will be shared as it becomes available."

Police and firetrucks were already on the scene for the parade. Additional emergency crews from all over Lake County responded to the scene with at least 10 ambulances requested. People are being told to avoid the city's downtown area.

Immediately following the shooting in Highland Park, the Glenview, Illinois police announced the cancellation of their July 4 celebrations on Twitter. Glenview is approximately 10 minutes away from Highland Park by car.

"Due to local events and out of an abundance of caution, the Glenview Fourth of July Parade has been canceled. There have been no incidents or direct threats to Glenview. Glenview Police are now working to clear the parade area. The fireworks show is still going on this evening."

Witnesses at the parade describe the confusion and chaos following the shooting.

"At first I heard a pop, and I thought maybe it was a backfire from one of the vehicles that had passed already, or a firecracker," paradegoer Miles Zaremski tells CNN. "And then there were multiple pops — and having been in the service a long time ago, it was not a handgun or a rifle, it was more an AR15 or whatever. I'd say I hear maybe, I'm guessing, about 30 pops. And there was a pause between the first set of pops and the second set of pops. And then the crowd started rushing and stampeding. It was just chaotic."