Authorities say that the gunman began shooting after climbing a fire escape to reach a building's rooftop

Highland Park Death Toll Increases to 7, Including Parents of Toddler Who Got Separated from Them During Shooting

Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed in the Highland Park mass shooting Irina and Kevin McCarthy In the aftermath of the Highland Park, IL shootings on July 4, the North Shore community rallied to help a boy who we knew nothing about. We took him to safety under tragic circumstances, came together to locate his grandparents, and prayed for the safety of his family. https://www.gofundme.com/f/irina-and-kevin-mccarthy

A seventh person has died from the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli confirmed that the person died at Evanston Hospital.

No further details about the seventh victim were released.

Two of the other victims were a married couple who got separated from their 2-year-old son during the massacre. Irina and Kevin McCarthy were both killed in the attack. According to a GoFundMe for their family, they leave behind a toddler, Aiden.

"Aiden will be cared for by his loving grandparents, Misha and Nina Levberg, and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan," the GoFundMe organizers write. "He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows."

Other victims who have been publicly identified are Nicolas Toledo, 76, a grandfather who had been visiting his family from Mexico, and Jacki Sundheim, 63, a lifelong congregant of North Shore Congregation Israel who eventually joined the staff of her synagogue.

More than two dozen others were treated for injuries sustained in the attack. It's unclear how may of them still remain in the hospital.

During the press conference, authorities said the high-powered rife used in the shooting had been purchased legally. The suspect, identified as Robert Crimo, 21, allegedly climbed a fire escape to access the roof of a building, and then allegedly fired off more than 70 rounds during the assault.

Authorities allege that the gunman was dressed as a woman while he carried out the shooting.

"During the attack, [he] was dressed in women's clothing and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help him during the escape," Covelli told reporters.

"Following the attack, [he] exited the roof, he dropped his rifle and he blended in with the crowd and he escaped. He walked to his mother's home who lived in the area," Covelli added. "And he blended right in with everybody else as they were running around, almost as [if] he was an innocent spectator as well."

The alleged shooter was spotted in North Chicago. Police attempted a traffic stop, Covelli says. The man fled. After a brief chase, police stopped him in Lake Forest, where he was taken into custody without incident.