California High School Shooting Leaves Boy, 14, Hospitalized, 14-Year-Old Male Suspect in Custody

A 14-year-old male suspect is in custody after another 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at a California high school Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

A department spokesperson tells PEOPLE police got calls at about 7:05 a.m. about a person with a gun at Highland High School in Palmdale.

Later, the department announced on Twitter that a male juvenile suspect was in custody and that the victim, who had been shot in the arm, was in stable condition at the hospital. A firearm had also been recovered, the department announced.

Both the victim and the suspect are 14-year-old male students at the school.

Update Regarding Highland High School in Palmdale: 1 victim shot in the arm at Highland High School. At local hospital now. stable condition. 1 Firearm recovered. 1 Subject detained, and is a Male Hispanic Juvenile. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

The school principal announced that the there is no ongoing threat to the school, but that the campus remains on lockdown.

Bulldogs, at this time, there is no threat to Highland High School. The campus remains on lock down as we work with law enforcement to determine release procedures for students. — HHS Principal (@HHSPrincipalCG) May 11, 2018

Authorities also responded Friday morning to reports of gunshots heard near Manzanita Elementary School, also in Palmdale, about eight miles from Highland High School, the spokesperson says.

However, the department announced on Twitter there is “no evidence of a crime” and that the school is clear.

According to the website for the National Center for Education Statistics, Highland High School had about 2,900 students during the 2016-2017 school year.