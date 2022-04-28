High School Track Star Rashard Guinyard Shot and Killed Outside an After-Prom Party

The 17-year-old was a straight-A student at Crowley Hight School and track star with plans to attend Abilene Christian University on an athletic scholarship in the fall

Family and friends of 17-year-old high school student Rashard Guinyard are mourning his death after he was shot and killed outside an after-prom party early Sunday morning in southwest Fort Worth, Texas.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Fort Worth Police said Wednesday that "upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim deceased on the scene. The victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound."

"Detectives learned that there was a large gathering [at the] location and unknown suspect(s) began firing weapons striking the victim as he and others attempted to flee the area on foot," the statement continued.

"This has taken part of us," Guinyard's mother Kimberly Howard told Fox 4 on Tuesday. She explained that her son — a straight-A student at Crowley Hight School and track star with plans to attend Abilene Christian University on an athletic scholarship in the fall — was leaving the party to "make curfew" when the shots were fired.

The outlet reported that the shooting occurred at a strip mall on Altamesa Boulevard.

Guinyard died on the scene, while another victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

"There are no suspects in custody at this time and Homicide detectives have been notified" and are investigating, the police added.

"Rashard was a standout scholar and student-athlete with a bright future ahead of him," Anthony Kirchner, a spokesperson for the Crowley school district, told the Forth Worth Star-Telegram. "Crisis response teams are in place to provide support to students and staff who are grieving, and we urge anyone with information about Rashard's death to contact the Fort Worth Police Department."

The outlet added that Guinyard was a part-time employee at Walmart and ran for the Fort Worth Flyers Track Club in preparation for his career at ACU.

"The Wildcat Track and Field program is devastated to learn of the passing of Rashard Guinyard," ACU's track and field team wrote on Twitter upon learning of the tragedy.