High School Sweethearts Who Married Decades Later Killed When Suspect in Police Chase Hits Car

Gracie Contreras was known as the life of the party.

Often seen singing, laughing and smiling, the warm-hearted California mother of three was a bright light for her loved ones, especially when they were feeling down.

The Covina school bus driver, 52, found love again when she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Eddie Contreras, 55, marrying him several years ago.

“They loved each other dearly,” Gracie’s brother, Octavio Medina, told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Early Saturday morning, their blissful life came to a tragic end when a carjacking suspect fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into their vehicle, killing Gracie and Eddie, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports.

The crash left her son Jacob Contreras, 13, in critical condition.

“We’re just praying and trying to support our little nephew [who’s] fighting for his life,” Medina told local station KABC.

On the night of the crash, Gracie and Eddie had just picked up Jacob, who’d gone to Knott’s Scary Farm and then to a friend’s house, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports.

While they were heading home, police allege a carjacking suspect blew through the intersection at Glendora and Cameron avenues, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, CBS2/KCAL9 and KABC report.

The couple was thrown from the vehicle, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports.

A family member told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that all three were thrown from the car.

Eddie died at the scene. Gracie was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jacob remains in critical condition from injuries including a fractured pelvis, a broken leg, facial fractures, and a punctured lung, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports.

The boy underwent surgery on Monday and faces a long recovery.

The alleged carjacking took place on Friday night at about 9 p.m., when a man allegedly stole a Jeep Patriot from another driver at knifepoint at a nearby park, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports.

West Covina police gave chase when they spotted the Jeep Patriot at 2 a.m., the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports.

They chased the alleged carjacker for about a mile when the Jeep Patriot collided with the Contreras’s vehicle, Medina said, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports.

The West Covina Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for information.

Authorities have not publicly identified the carjacking suspect, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports.

It is unclear if the suspect had been hospitalized or arrested.

Gracie’s friends will always remember her for her warm personality.

“When she wasn’t there and she’d be absent at work, I’d miss her presence,” her friend and co-worker Pearl Shepard told CBS2/KCAL9. “If you were having a bad day, you’d just be near her, and you could just rub on her happiness.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay funeral expenses for Gracie and Edward.