The Las Vegas student has been charged with attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and robbery

High Schooler Allegedly Punched, Strangled Teacher Unconscious Because He Was Angry About His Grade

A 16-year-old student who allegedly assaulted a teacher at a high school in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, authorities said.

Last week, police were called to a high school in the area around 3:30 p.m. local time on a report that the student — whose identity has not been released — had injured a teacher, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Though authorities did not reveal the name of the school in their statement, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara confirmed the attack occurred at the Eldorado High School in a note sent out, per KLAS-TV.

According to police, officers received a report of an injured female teacher, and when they arrived at the school they found the staff member being treated by medical personnel for "multiple injuries." Police noted that the individual, whose identity has also not been released, was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The LVMPD's sexual assault section investigated the scene and found that the teacher was in her classroom when the student reportedly came to her to discuss his grades. Police said that the suspect then allegedly "got violent and began punching the victim" at one point, before reportedly strangling her "until she lost consciousness."

After the incident, police discovered that the alleged perpetrator left the classroom, and the teacher was later found by another school employee.

The alleged suspect was then identified during the investigation, police said, and was taken into custody and transported to the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and robbery.

No other information surrounding the incident has been released. Lawyer information for the alleged suspect is not currently available.

A representative for the Eldorado High School did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement to staff members at the Eldorado High School, which was obtained by KLAS-TV, Superintendent Jara wrote, "The safety of every Clark County School District (CCSD) student and employee is our top priority."

"I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School," he continued. "Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery."

Added Jara: "As I have said previously, 'Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.'"