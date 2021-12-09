Yahsinn Robinson's cap and gown rests across from his urn inside his bedroom, his mother said

Honor Student Was Killed in Front of His Home in April, and Suspects Were Just Arrested

Two New Jersey men were charged on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a high school honor student earlier this year, PEOPLE confirms.

Sylas Young, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and Kavon Carter, 24, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in addition to a handful of other charges, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office stated on its Facebook page.

In April, Carter and Young allegedly were involved in a long-running dispute with some residents of the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro, according to the statement. The investigation determined this shooting stemmed from an escalation of the dispute.

On April 22, shortly before 11:30 p.m., Yahsinn Robinson was returning to his home from a part-time job when he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, officials stated.

Robinson's mother Saleenah Bell told local TV station CBS3 that her son had the temperament of a teddy bear, and that she now considers him her angel. After hearing about the arrests, she said she feels a palpable difference.

"I know he would tell me it's not your fault mommy," Bell told the station. "I can't necessarily say relief, it's something, I feel something now — I'm not as numb."

She said her son was an honor student who was preparing to graduate. Now, his cap and gown rests inside his bedroom across from his urn.

The holidays are difficult for many who have suffered the loss of a loved one, but Bell encourages other parents to celebrate if they can.

"Decorate the house, decorate, buy them a gift, put your tree up if you celebrate still," she told the station. "Do it, still celebrate with them in spirit."

For now, Carter and Young are currently being held in Burlington County jail where they were being held on unrelated charges, officials stated.