'Free Spirit' Dies After Fall from Golf Cart, Suspected DWI Driver Charged with Manslaughter

Derek Helms, 19, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated

By
Published on September 15, 2022 01:35 PM
Gabby Eliese Carrigan
Gabby Eliese Carrigan.

Earlier this month, 18-year-old Gabby Eliese Carrigan died after sustaining injuries during a golf cart accident in North Carolina. Now a 19-year-old man who was allegedly driving the cart under the influence has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

According to Gaston County Police, several people were allegedly "drinking and riding a golf cart in the area when someone fell off." When first responders arrived, Carrigan was unconscious and not breathing. She was transferred to a nearby hospital and died the next day.

According to police, the cart was allegedly being driven by Derek Tyler Helms, 19.

After the accident, Helms was charged with driving while intoxicated, felony serious injury by vehicle, and reckless driving, but on Tuesday the involuntary manslaughter charge was added.

Derek Tyler Helms
Derek Tyler Helms. Gaston Co. Police Department

Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE show that Helms posted bond on Wednesday. He has not entered a plea to the charges and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

According to Carrigan's obituary, she graduated from East Gaston High School in 2022 and was studying physical therapy at Gaston Community College.

"Gabby had such a wild and free loving spirit," her obituary reads. "She always had a smile for everyone and would light up a room."

