Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated

A recent high school graduate is being remembered by loved ones after she was allegedly killed by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, according to multiple news reports.

Devian Lewis, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing the 18-year-old girl inside a Rancho Cordova, Calif. home and running her over with a vehicle around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to a joint press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The victim, identified by the county coroner as Saraiah Acosta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Things had been hot and cold between the couple for the past two years, according to the sheriff's office, which added that there was no suspected motive for the alleged killing, KCRA reports.

Acosta, a recent Cordova High School graduate and lover of softball, was described by her aunt, Angela Martinez, as the "life of the party," according to ABC 10.

"Everybody wanted to be around her because she was the one that danced and she lived life," she said.

Lewis was identified as a suspect after leading police on a chase, which ended in Elk Grove when he was shot by officers, the release states.

The pursuit was initiated by members of the California Highway Patrol on I-80 near Dixon, where authorities said he'd been spotted after fleeing the crime scene.

"Sheriff units joined CHP as the pursuit continued through Sacramento southbound on Highway 99," police said in the release.

When the driver exited westbound on Cosumnes River Boulevard and entered Elk Grove, the local police department became involved.

Authorities said in the release that an "officer-involved shooting" happened while they were trying to capture and arrest him.

It is not immediately clear what led officers to shoot the alleged suspect or how many times he had been shot.

During the chase, police said they discovered the driver was armed, but it was later revealed that the weapon found in his car was a replica, according to KCRA.

"Lewis was transported to a local hospital, where he currently remains until he is medically cleared," the release states.

Lewis' condition and the charges against him were not immediately disclosed by authorities. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

According to the press release, law enforcement agencies will be conducting two separate investigations.

The officer-involved shooting will be investigated by the Elk Grove Police Department and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, while Acosta's homicide will be investigated by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

For now, Acosta's loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page, asking for donations to "lay our beautiful angel to rest." The campaign had raised nearly $27,000 as of Feb. 6.