N.C. High School Grad Killed 2 Weeks Before She and Boyfriend Were to Get Their Own Apartment

A North Carolina teen preparing start a life with her boyfriend and attend college was fatally shot during a robbery Monday afternoon.

Alysha Johnson was shot and killed outside her boyfriend’s car in a robbery gone wrong, NBC News, the Charlotte Observer and CBS17 report. Johnson was approached by three teens and when she resisted the robbery, she was shot.

The 17-year-old was one month away from celebrating her 18th birthday and two weeks away from moving in with her longterm boyfriend, Deante Walker. The young couple had been living together with Walker’s grandmother for six months before signing a lease for an apartment together.

“She got shot eight times,” Walker’s grandmother, Evelyn Walker-Poe, told NBC. “They told her, asked her give it up or something. They said she wouldn’t give it up and next thing they start shooting.”

In January, Johnson graduated early from high school and later this year planned on attending Central Piedmont Community College.

“Alysha was smart…She was smart. One of the strongest,” Walker, her boyfriend, told CBS17. “We were living our life right. You know, go to school, have our own apartment, go to work, save some money up.”

Her family told the Observer that to graduate early, Johnson volunteered with special needs children, which is how she realized she wanted go into nursing. For the last six months, the 17-year-old worked at a local daycare where the children called her Cinderella.

“She was like their princess,” Walker-Poe said, according to the paper.

With help from the community, police were able to track down and arrest the suspects: a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male. (PEOPLE is withholding their names because it is not clear if they will be charged as adults.)

They have been charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to NBC News. Attorney information was unavailable Friday.

A a GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay for Johnson’s funeral. Meaanwhile, Walker believes he will one day be reunited with Johnson, telling NBC News: “Hopefully, I see her in my dreams so we can talk.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.