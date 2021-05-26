Raphael Schklowsky, 38, pleaded guilty to nine felony charges in an agreement with Fairfax County prosecutors

High School Drama Teacher Planted Camera in Dressing Room to Take Videos of Kids as They Changed

A Virginia high school drama teacher has pleaded guilty to taking surreptitious lewd images of dozens of students, as well as possessing child pornography.

Raphael Schklowsky, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to nine felony charges in an agreement with Fairfax County prosecutors. He admitted to two counts of possession of child pornography, five counts of unlawful filming of a minor and two counts of unlawful filming of an adult.

According to court documents obtained by The Washington Post, Schklowsky secretly took photos up his students' skirts and down their blouses with his iPhone. The inappropriate photos were taken between May 2017 and June 2018. Police also said he planted a small camera in a school dressing room to capture video of female students while they changed clothes.

Schklowsky, who is a married father of daughters, was reported to police by an au pair living in his home. She contacted authorities after allegedly discovering a small camera in her room.

Authorities arrested Schklowsky in April 2019 and searched his phone and other electronic devices. According to court documents, they found approximately 8,000 lewd images.

While authorities were able to identify 10 victims, they were unable to ascertain the identity of many others.

According to WJLA-TV, Schklowsky was admitted to the Keystone Center Extended Care Unit in Chester, Pa., after his arrest. The facility's website describes itself as a treatment center for sexually compulsive behavior.

Schklowsky is facing 37 years in prison.

In a statement, Schklowsky's attorney says that his client has deep remorse for his actions and is "committed to being a good husband to his wife and a good father to his daughters."

"Raphael Schklowsky is deeply remorseful, ashamed and contrite for his offending behavior," Edward Ungvarsky said in a statement. "Since his arrest, Mr. Schklowsky has undergone intensive inpatient and community-based treatment and therapy that will ensure such actions never occur again."

But authorities say Schklowsky's actions are inexcusable.