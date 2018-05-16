High School Art Teacher, 31, Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Student

A 31-year-old Arkansas high school art teacher was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly having sex with a student, PEOPLE confirms.

Mayflower High School instructor Jessica Kaplan is charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Lt. Wesley Tyra, of the Mayflower police, confirmed the investigation and Kaplan’s arrest to PEOPLE. Tyra said that a school resource officer was informed Monday about the alleged incident and reported it to law enforcement.

Kaplan subsequently surrendered into police custody, Tyra said. The case remains under investigation.

Further details have not been released. Reached by PEOPLE, the school district declined to comment.

This was reportedly Kaplan’s first year at Mayflower High. She remains in custody at the Faulkner County Jail, according to online records.

Prosecutors say Kaplan appeared in court Wednesday morning where she pleaded not guilty. The judge set her bond at $10,000.

Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

In a statement Tuesday night, Tyra urged the public to be patient: “We understand the legal process is sometimes uncomfortable and does not appear to be time efficient. But we have a duty to abide by all applicable laws and rules of criminal procedure when processing all matters of alleged criminal activity.”