'Hiccup Girl' Jennifer Mee's Hiccups Return in Court

An emotional court hearing on Tuesday triggered a return of Jennifer Mee’s infamous hiccups.

Mee, 19, first known for a widely reported 2007 attempt to kick a months-long bout of uncontrollable hiccups, now stands accused of first degree murder.

During the hearing in Pinellas County, Fla., to determine whether or not she could post bond, Mee began sobbing – then involuntarily hiccupping – during the testimony of her alleged victim’s cousin, say local reports.

According to police, Mee and two other men allegedly lured Shannon Griffin from his house, robbed him of the $60 in his wallet, then shot him.

On Tuesday, Griffin’s cousin, Doug Bolden, testified about the alleged encounter. He said his cousin, who had moved from Mississippi, was “smiling” as he talked of going to meet Mee, whom he had reportedly met online. But, he testified, “the thought that he was lured into a predatorial situation is tragic.”

Mee’s mother, Rachel Robidoux also testified on Tuesday, telling the court that her daughter had a learning disability, had the mental capacity of a 12-year-old and was illiterate.

Mee and her alleged conspirators have been held without bond.

On Tuesday, her lawyer, John Travena, asked the judge to reduce her bond and release Mee into her parents’ custody. A decision is expected on Friday.