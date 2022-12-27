How 2 Heroic Moms Helped Rescue a Kidnapped Ohio Baby and Led Police to Suspect

Two Indiana mothers are being hailed as heroes after they helped capture a kidnapping suspect, saving the life of a missing Ohio baby.

Kason and Kyair Thomas, a set of 5-month-old twins, were in the backseat of a family Honda at a Donato's Pizza in Columbus on Dec. 19. Police say that Nalah Jackson stole the Honda with the twins inside.

Kyair was soon found after a bystander spotted him abandoned at the Dayton International Airport parking lot. But Kason was still missing, and authorities issued an Amber alert.

Three days later, Kason was found safe — and authorities say that two quick-thinking women helped solve the case.

While Kason was still missing, Jackson allegedly began selling toys out of her car. An Indiana mom, Shyann Delmar, bought some toys and even gave Jackson a ride to a nearby store — but felt that something was fishy. The woman's story seemed to contradict itself, and Delmar says that she got a funny feeling about her.

The next day, Delmar was scrolling Facebook when she saw a picture of Jackson.

Nalah Jackson. Columbus Division of Police

"I saw a mugshot," Delmar said, according to News 5 Cleveland. "And I'm like, 'She looks familiar.'" She contacted authorities.

Delmar asked her cousin, Mecka Curry, for help. According to News 5 Cleveland, the two women, who by this point were working with police, told Jackson they wanted to buy more toys and set up a plan to get her into their vehicle.

The plan worked: Police pulled the vehicle over and arrested Jackson — but Kason had not yet been found. The two women, knowing that Jackson had been traveling by bus, decided to check bus stops in the area but couldn't locate the boy.

Finally, the two women spotted a Honda in a parking lot — and then saw a baby inside. They flagged down police, who rescued the boy, who was identified as Kason and was wearing the same clothes as he had when he was kidnapped.

A Columbus Police spokesperson thanked the moms for their heroic actions.

"Social media can be a positive tool to help spread information like this, and it just helps us to effectively solve cases," IMPD Sgt. Shawn Anderson told News 5.

Jackson has been charged with two counts of felony kidnapping. She has not yet entered a plea and online court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

Meanwhile, the baby's grandmother has a message for the two women who helped find and save him.

"Mecka and Shyann, I appreciate you. My family appreciates you," LaFonda Thomas said during an interview with News 5. "What you guys did, it took courage."