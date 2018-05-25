Hero Science Teacher Shot in Indiana Middle School Shooting Tackled Suspect: Report

The parents of several Noblesville West Middle School students have told the Indianapolis Star the teacher injured in Friday’s school shooting tackled the alleged 13-year-old suspect, bringing an end to the violent incident that also left a 13-year-old girl with bullet wounds.

The paper says Jason Seaman is the science teacher who took down the shooter.

Seaman was shot as he rushed the allegedly armed teen.

Seaman has been an instructor for Noblesville schools for nearly four years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He also coaches the seventh-grade football team.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Jeremie Lovall spoke to the Star, and said his daughter, a seventh-grader in the school, was in the classroom where the shooting unfolded.

She called her dad, and “kept saying, ‘I saw my teacher get shot,’” Lovall said.

Steve Vedder, who lives across the street from the teacher, called his neighbor “a hero.”

When Vedder learned the injured teacher was a seventh-grade science teacher, “I knew it had to be him,” he said.