Hero Boy, 15, Is Killed While Protecting 5-Year-Old Sister During Home Invasion

Image zoom Khyler Edman GoFundMe

Family members of a Florida teen killed last week during a home invasion say he died protecting his younger sister from a knife-wielding intruder.

Khyler Edman, 15, was fatally stabbed Thursday by a man who forced his way into his family’s Port Charlotte, Florida, residence.

During a press conference held Friday, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell confirmed that a “violent encounter” erupted between Khyler and the suspect, who police allege is Ryan Cole, 37.

According to Prummell, Khyler was wounded protecting his little sister, and soon after, succumbed to his injuries. Prummell did not specify the boy’s injuries.

By the time police arrived at the home, Khyler was dead.

Police did not identify Khyler until Monday afternoon.

The little girl was not harmed.

Cole was apprehended within the same neighborhood, and had allegedly forced his way into another home before making his way to the Edman home.

According to a police statement, when he was arrested, “Cole was observed to have several stab wounds on his hands and side.”

At this time, Cole has only been charged with burglarizing the first home. Additional charges should be filed by the end of the week, officials said.

Local reports indicate that Edman was a 10th grade honors student at Charlotte County High School.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

A memorial event for Khyler has been set for Saturday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Harbor Heights Civic Center at Harbor Heights Park.

All of the proceeds raised during the event will go to the family.

There is also a GoFundMe campaign raising money to help cover the costs incurred from Khyler’s funeral.

A neighbor of the family told WINK “Khyler was a hero,” adding, “He was a gentle soul. His life was taken away too early.”

Cole remains in custody without bail. It was unclear Tuesday if he’d appeared in court to enter a plea to the burglary charge against him, or if he has retained an attorney who could offer comment on the allegations on his behalf.