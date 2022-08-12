Here's How a Deck of Cards Is Helping Solve Cold Cases

Law enforcement in Virginia hopes playing cards will help them solve cold case murders.

Virginia's Office of the Attorney General announced that decks of cards have been distributed to inmates in Richmond jails.

The hope is that inmates who use the cards, which display a victim's name, photo and case details, will recognize them and provide crucial information about their slayings to the police.

The cards also provide a tip line.

"The loss of a murdered loved one is devastating," Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement. "Not receiving justice makes it even worse. I'm hopeful that this creative tool will help law enforcement provide answers and justice to these families."

A reward is also offered if the information is valid.

"Families of loved ones who were taken from our community deserve closure and we've seen this be an effective resource in other jurisdictions," said Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith. "We are proud to participate in this endeavor as this is a creative method for generating interest and information on pending cases that could help generate new leads."

This isn't the first time playing cards have been used to try and solve murders.

The Connecticut Chief State's Attorney's Office and the Department of Corrections released playing cards highlighting 52 unsolved slayings and missing persons cases.

So far, they have solved 20 cases and released five editions, according to the Connecticut Department of Corrections website.