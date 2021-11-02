Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs Faces DUI Resulting in Death Charge After Fatal Crash

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was allegedly involved with a fatal Tuesday morning car crash.

Ruggs, 22, faces a charge of DUI resulting in death, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Ruggs was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet, and that "preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota."

The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"Responding officers located the Toyota on fire," the statement says. "Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota."

Police said Ruggs remained on the scene and "showed signs of impairment," the release states.

Ruggs was taken to UMC hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas," the Raiders said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In statement obtained by PEOPLE, Ruggs' attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said, "On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

The Las Vegas Metro PD said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Ruggs has yet to be charged.