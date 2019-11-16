Heiress Found Not Guilty of Killing Her Children’s Father After Family Posted $35 Million Bail

Image zoom Tiffany Li Tony Avelar/Shutterstock

Tiffany Li, the heiress whose family posted $35 million for her bail in 2017, was found not guilty for the murder of the father of her two children, Keith Green.

Li, the daughter of a wealthy family from China and known in California’s San Francisco Bay area as the “Hillsborough Heiress,” was found not guilty by a jury on Friday, ABC7 News reported.

Li’s boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat, was also tried, but a hung jury was declared in his case, the outlet reported. Bayat’s attorney could not be immediately located by PEOPLE, but he told reporters after the verdict that he will prepare for a retrial, according to ABC7 News.

Green went missing after he was supposed to meet Li at a pancake house in April 2016, and his body was discovered one month later in a Sonoma County field. He had one gunshot wound in his mouth when he was found, the outlet reported.

Li and Bayat were accused of conspiring to kill Green over a custody dispute, the Washington Post reported in September when Li and Bayat’s murder trial began.

San Mateo County prosecutors said that Li lured Green back to her mansion in Hillsborough, California, after initially agreeing to meet at the Millbrae Pancake House. The prosecutors then said that Bayat allegedly shot Green, and then paid Li’s security guard to dump his body, the Washington Post reported.

After spending nearly one year in jail, Li posted the multi-million dollar bail in 2017, which is reportedly one of the largest in United States history.

Li paid $4,240,000 in cash and put up the rest of the value — more than $60 million — in property, PEOPLE previously reported. The money was raised by friends, family, extended relatives and business associates of her mother. California requires twice the bail amount if property is used in place of money.

San Mateo County, California, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told PEOPLE in 2017 that Li “comes from a very, very wealthy family,” and he clarified to the LA Times at the time that her family is worth between $100 million and $150 million.

Li was placed on house arrest after her bail was posted.

Both Li’s attorney, Geoffrey Carr, and District Attorney Steve Wagstsffe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.