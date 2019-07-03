The Hills' Star Heidi Montag's Father Pleaded Guilty to Child Abuse in 2016

Image zoom Splash; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Back in 2015, Bill Montag, the 72-year-old father of The Hills star Heidi Montag, was arrested and charged with child sex abuse. Though he originally pleaded not guilty, Radar Online recently reported that Montag — a former youth ski instructor in Aspen, Colo. — later changed his plea to guilty.

Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office Communications Director Vikki Migoya confirms to PEOPLE that Montag pleaded guilty on Aug. 5, 2016, to a felony charge of child abuse without injury, a class 2 misdemeanor.

Though Montag was sentenced to four years of supervised probation, Migoya says he completed it in February 2019. (She could not explain the discrepancy in timing.)

Radar Online, which obtained the probable cause affidavit for Montag’s arrest warrant, reports that his abuse of a 13-year-old female victim occurred between 1996 and 1998. The victim told a therapist about her prior abuse, coming forward in 2013, Radar reports.

Montag was arrested in January 2015 at Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club (AVSC), where he worked at the time. Mark Cole, the executive director at AVSC, said then that the incident did not involve anyone under Montag’s care at AVSC or in the Aspen area.

Montag was suspended following the charges.

Though Montag was not heavily featured on his daughter’s MTV series, he made an appearance to walk Heidi down the aisle for her wedding to Spencer Pratt in 2009.

Montag divorced Heidi’s mother, Darlene, in 1990.