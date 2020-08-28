Michigan Mom of 5 Was Shot and Her Body Was Set on Fire, But Nobody Has Been Arrested

A Michigan mother of five was shot to death and her body was set on fire — but authorities have not yet arrested a suspect in her killing.

Heidi E. Dowd, 36, was a stay-at-home mom from West Branch, Michigan. Her body was found on August 17 in an adjacent town, several miles away from her home. An autopsy determined that she had been shot, and her body had been burned.

But authorities have not yet made any arrests and have not publicly named any suspects in the mysterious death.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham told ABC12 that his department has been working with several police agencies from across the state on the investigation.

According to Cunningham, Dowd's body appeared to be at the location for less than a week before it was discovered. There was no record of anyone reporting her missing. It's unclear whether her purse or cell phone were found near her body.

An online obituary says that Dowd "enjoyed being a stay at home mom to the children and spending time with family and friends." She is survived by a husband and their five children, as well as her mother, siblings, and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

A friend of the family has organized a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. The organizer, Teagan Hensley, calls Dowd's death a "horrific tragedy."

"[She was a] loving mother ,wife, daughter and sister," Hensley wrotes. "She was loved by many and she will be missed by so many."