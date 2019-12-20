Kidnapped Baby Girl Is 'In Very Good Health' After Her Mom Heidi Broussard Was Found Dead

Image zoom Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter, Margo Austin Police Department

Austin, Texas, authorities said at a Friday press conference they are confident the body recovered Thursday evening from a Houston-area residence is that of Heidi Broussard, the 33-year-old mother reported missing a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the baby believed to be her three-week older daughter Margo, who police say was kidnapped, is “in very good health,” FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Christopher Combs said.

At a press conference Friday, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters an autopsy was being conducted on the dead body believed to be Broussard, and that a positive identification is imminent.

“We do believe this is Ms. Broussard,” Manley said.

Broussard was reported missing Dec. 12 along with Margo.

Magen Fieramusca, 33, described by a family source as a “close friend,” was charged Friday morning with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse, according to a spokesperson from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Fieramusca allegedly masterminded the abductions of Broussard, also 33, and her baby girl, who is just weeks old.

“She was supposedly Heidi’s friend for a long time,” a family member of Broussard’s tells PEOPLE. “We’ve been knowing her for a long time.”

Details on how Broussard’s died were not immediately available.

Detective Brad Herries said at Friday’s press conference it was “a lead” that prompted police to search Fieramusca’s property Thursday evening, where it is said Margo was found alive and unharmed.

Image zoom Magen Fieramusca Courtesy of Humble Police

Broussard’s body was found in the trunk of a vehicle registered to Fieramusca, the prosecution spokesperson says.

Fieramusca is being held on $600,000 bond, PEOPLE confirms.

Her arraignment was scheduled for Friday morning, but PEOPLE was unable to determine if she had entered a plea to the charges against her.

It was also unclear if she was represented by an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Hanley said during the press conference additional charges were likely as evidence was uncovered, and that detectives were still working multiple scenes between Austin and Houston.

FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Christopher Combs said Friday the baby recovered Thursday is “in very good health.”

He added: “We all prayed we would find Heidi alive. We do not believe that is the case.”

• With reporting by DIANE HERBST