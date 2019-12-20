Texas Mom Found Dead in Trunk of Friend's Car Was 'Very Fun Person to Be Around,' Says Friend

Image zoom Austin Police Department

To everyone who knew her, Heidi Broussard was a great friend and a devoted mother.

“She was a very fun person to be around,” friend Alex Hicks tells PEOPLE. “Very straightforward with you. She never beat around the bush. She’s just very genuine.”

Broussard and her two-week old daughter Margo disappeared on Dec. 12. On Thursday evening, Broussard’s body was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle. She had been strangled, authorities confirmed Friday, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

According to a Travis County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson, the vehicle was registered registered to her close friend, Magen Fieramusca. Margo was found alive and unharmed inside Fieramusca’s Houston-area home.

On Friday, Fieramusca was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse in connection with Broussard’s case, according to the prosecutor’s spokesperson.

Details on Broussard’s death were not immediately available.

Hicks and Broussard’s other friends are mourning their loss.

Hicks met Broussard five years ago at their job at Cracker Barrel in Buda, Texas.

“She didn’t deserve this. And her kids don’t deserve this,” Hicks says. “I bet you anything Heidi was a great friend to Magen… Heidi was a good friend to everyone. She would literally give you her last anything. She really would.”

Authorities are awaiting DNA test results to confirm the identity of the body and baby found alive.

Meanwhile, Fieramusca is being held on $600,000 bond. It is unclear if she has entered a plea. Attorney information was not available Friday afternoon.

The prosecutor’s spokesperson tells PEOPLE it is likely murder charges will be filed against Fieramusca before Friday is over.