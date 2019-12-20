Missing Texas Mom Heidi Broussard Found Dead But Baby Alive, at Least 1 Person in Custody: Reports

Image zoom Heidi Broussard Austin Police Department

Heidi Broussard, the 33-year-old Texas mother who has been missing for one week along with her newborn baby, was found dead on Thursday, multiple outlets report.

A body was discovered inside a car trunk in Jersey Village, Texas, while a baby believed to be the now-3-week-old daughter, Margo Carey, was found alive in a nearby house, Heidi’s mom, Tammy Broussard, told NBC News.

The car in which the body was found is registered to a close friend of Broussard’s, police sources told ABC affiliate KEYE, and at least one person has been taken into custody by police. The baby has been placed in Child Protective Services custody, and the body is currently with a medical examiner, the local news outlet reports.

A spokesperson from the Austin Police Department did not confirm the reports to PEOPLE.

Heidi and her infant were last seen dropping her 6-year-old son off at Cowan Elementary School in Austin on Thursday, Dec. 12. The woman’s fiancé, Shane Carey, reported her missing.

Speaking to KTBC earlier this week, Shane said having his loved ones missing was the “worst feeling in the world,” and he called the circumstances surrounding their disappearance “weird.”

APD NEWS RELEASE: Please call 911 immediately if you have information about the whereabouts of Heidi Broussard and 2-week-old Margot Carey – Photos – https://t.co/eWeT188C7e pic.twitter.com/d3vctIp6Ek — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019

“Not knowing what to do is the hardest part. I don’t know where she’s at, I don’t know if she is suffering. I just want to do more,” he said at the time. “It feels like we could do more.”

Carey told the news station that he last spoke to his fiancée that morning, shortly after 8 a.m. According to Carey, he returned home around 2 p.m. after working all morning and found Broussard’s car in the driveway — her purse was still in the car.

Carey said he went inside, found the baby’s car seat and Broussard’s keys, and thought nothing of it at first, believing she was at a friend’s house nearby.

But as hours passed and he was still unable to reach Broussard by phone, Carey said he called all her friends, who also hadn’t heard from her. That’s when he called 911.

Carey said he has been with Broussard for 10 years. She has a child from a previous marriage.

Austin police established a tip line for the case. Those with information relevant to the investigation should call 512-974-5100.