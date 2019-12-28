Slain Texas Mom Laid to Rest at Funeral Services After Her Baby Is Reunited with Family

Image zoom Heidi Broussard Austin Police Department

Heidi Broussard was laid to rest by friends, family and loved ones on Saturday, just over one week after her body was found.

Broussard’s funeral services took place on Saturday afternoon in her hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to CNN. The funeral comes after community members in Austin, Texas — where Broussard was living at the time of her death — gathered for a candlelight vigil in her honor on Monday.

Broussard and her 3-week-old baby Margo Carey were reported missing on Dec. 12. The infant was found in a Houston-area home last week, with her slain 33-year-old mother discovered inside the trunk of a vehicle on the same property. Earlier this week, baby Margo was reunited with her family after being held for a DNA test in order to positively identify her.

Broussard was also the parent of a 6-year-old son named Silas.

Two of Broussard’s coworkers spoke at Monday’s vigil. One of them said she “lit up everyone’s face” when she entered a room.

“The hardest thing for me was feeling all of the emotion of [Heidi’s] son. I was there when they told him,” said another coworker, according to KVUE. “Everybody’s been asking me how I am, and I just tell them not okay. I just get up and go every single day.”

Tammy Broussard, Broussard’s mother, recently told PEOPLE that her daughter “was always full of life,” and a bit of a daredevil.

“She always liked to go skydiving,” the grieving mother said. “She tried everything new. We took her to water parks. Me and her went on the highest rides and her daddy was like, ‘I don’t know.’ She loved water. She loved to swim. She loved to go anywhere where they had these rafting places.”

Image zoom Heidi Broussard Facebook

A 33-year-old woman, who was a close friend of the victim, was arrested last week after the discovery of Broussard’s body, a source told PEOPLE.

Magen Fieramusca, who allegedly masterminded the abductions, was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse in connection with the Dec. 12 abduction of Broussard and Margo, according to a spokesperson from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Another friend of Broussard’s, Vickie Shreves, told PEOPLE she saw both Fieramusca and Broussard’s fiancé, Shane Carey, in the delivery room when Margo was born in November.

“She was supposedly Heidi’s friend for a long time,” says a member of Broussard’s family. “We’ve been knowing her for a long time.”