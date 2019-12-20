Woman Arrested After Tx. Mom Is Found Dead Allegedly Claimed to Have Given Birth to Her Baby: Source

Image zoom Magen Fieramusca, in a 2018 mugshot Courtesy of Humble Police

A 33-year-old woman arrested in Texas on Thursday after the discovery of the body of Heidi Broussard — the mother reported missing Dec. 12 along with her newborn daughter, Margo — was a close friend of Broussard’s, who was present when she gave birth, another friend of Broussard’s tells PEOPLE.

Magen Fieramusca was charged Friday morning with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse in connection with Broussard’s case, according to a spokesperson from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

Another friend of Broussard’s, Vickie Shreves, tells PEOPLE she saw both Fieramusca and Broussard’s fiancé Shane Carey in the delivery room when Broussard delivered her baby girl in November.

Chris Fine, whose sister is friends with the suspect, tells PEOPLE that Fieramusca called his sister on FaceTime after Margo’s birth and claimed to have had a baby, holding Margo up to the phone.

Fieramusca allegedly masterminded the abductions of Broussard, 33, and her baby girl, who is just weeks old.

“She was supposedly Heidi’s friend for a long time,” says a family member of Broussard’s. “We’ve been knowing her for a long time.”

Details on Broussard’s death were not immediately available.

It was also unclear what led police to Fieramusca’s Houston-area home Thursday evening, where the baby was found alive and unharmed.

Broussard’s body was found in the trunk of a vehicle registered to Fieramusca, the prosecution spokesperson says.

DNA testing is being performed on the baby and the woman’s body to confirm they are the missing mother and child.

Broussard was last seen dropping her 6-year-old son off at Cowan Elementary School in Austin.

Fieramusca is being held on $600,000 bond, PEOPLE confirms.

Her arraignment was scheduled for Friday morning, but PEOPLE was unable to determine if she had entered a plea to the charges against her.

It was also unclear if she was represented by an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

A prosecution source tells PEOPLE it is likely murder charges will be filed against Fieramusca before the day is over.

Austin Police have scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. local time, where they will detail the allegations against Fieramusca.

• With reporting by WENDY GROSSMAN KANTOR