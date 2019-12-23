Woman Accused of Kidnapping Slain Best Friend and Her Newborn Allegedly 'Wanted' the Baby: Mom

Image zoom Facebook

The mom of slain Texas mother Heidi Broussard is opening up about the relationship between her daughter and the woman accused of kidnapping her and her baby.

Tammy Broussard tells PEOPLE her 33-year-old daughter was close friends with Magen Fieramusca, who is accused of kidnapping the mom and newborn girl, named Margo, on Dec. 12.

Broussard’s body was found Thursday night, allegedly at Fieramusca’s Houston-area home. Fieramusca, also 33, was charged Friday with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. She has not entered pleas to the charges.

Authorities say Broussard was strangled but no murder charges have been filed in the case.

“She was supposedly Heidi’s friend for a long time,” explains Tammy Broussard. “Heidi had so many friends. Everybody loved her. We thought Magen loved her too. But evidently that wasn’t the case. She wanted Margo, is what she wanted.”

She adds, “But the thing is. I was uneasy with her, and I had [been] from the beginning of her friendship with Heidi.”

DNA test results are still pending on a baby recovered from Fieramusca’s home Thursday night, but authorities believe the baby is Margo.

The child is in good health and in the custody of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, authorities have said.

One of the victim’s friends, Vickie Shreves, tells PEOPLE she and Fieramusca were both in the delivery room when Margo was born in November.

Shreves tells PEOPLE that when she last saw her, Fieramusca told her she was pregnant and due to deliver her baby within a week. Shreves says that, to her, Fieramusca did not seem like someone who was about to give birth.

PEOPLE has been unable to determine if Fieramusca has retained an attorney who could speak on her behalf. She is being held on $600,000 bond.

Tammy Broussard says her daughter Heidi “was always full of life,” and was a bit of a daredevil.

“She always liked to go skydiving,” the grieving mother says. “She tried everything new. We took her to water parks. Me and her went on the highest rides and her daddy was like, ‘I don’t know.’ She loved water. She loved to swim. She loved to go anywhere where they had these rafting places.”

Through her pain, Broussard says she is grappling with how such a horrible thing could have happened to her daughter.

“This is just unreal because to even fathom that a person you thought was your friend to do this — it’s just unfathomable,” Tammy Broussard says. “She was supposed to be my daughter’s friend. We’re trying to make sense of it. Heidi has so many friends and she was supposed to be Heidi’s friend. Who does that to her friend?”