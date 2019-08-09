'Heavily-Armed' Man Caused ‘Panic’ at Mo. Walmart, Arrested After Off-Duty Firefighter Detains Him

Image zoom Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket/ Getty Images

Less than a week after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, a man was arrested after allegedly walking into a Missouri Walmart while “heavily armed,” police said.

According to a release from the Springfield Police Department, the man was detained in the Walmart Neighborhood Market by an armed off-duty firefighter before police arrived.

The man was identified as 20-year-old Dmitriy N. Andreychenko, according to the release.

“No injuries were reported and no shots were fired,” the release states, adding that the investigation is ongoing and authorities are still working to “determine his motives.”

The release states more information will be available “once formal charges are filed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.”

It was not immediately clear if Andreychenko has retained an attorney.

SPD Lieutenant Mike Lucas told KY3 that Andreychenko “walked in heavily armed with body armor on, and military fatigues, and caused a great amount of panic inside the store.”

“He certainly had the capability and the potential to harm people,” Lucas added.

The incident discussed above is at Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 3150 W. Republic Rd. An armed individual was confronted at that location and arrested. The investigation is ongoing — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) August 8, 2019

According to KY3, police said Andreychenko was allegedly pushing a cart through the store while recording himself on a cell phone. The manager of the store then pulled the fire alarm to notify customers to escape.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, police said Andreychenko allegedly had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business here,” Lucas told the outlet. “In fact, he’s lucky he’s alive still, to be honest.”

The SPD is encouraging any individual who was present during the incident to contact police at (417) 864-1810 to provide further information.