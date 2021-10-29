Heather Mack helped killed her mother in 2014 while vacationing with her in Bali

Heather Mack, Who Helped Kill Her Mom and Stuffed Body in Suitcase, Released from Bali Prison

Heather Mack, the American woman who helped kill her mother in 2014 while they vacationed in Bali, Indonesia, before stuffing the victim's body in a suitcase, has been released from prison, multiple outlets report.

Mack, dubbed the "Suitcase Killer" by the media, served seven years of her 10 year sentence. She was approved for early release from Indonesia's Kerobokan Prison in August due to good behavior, Mack's U.S.-based attorney, Vanessa Favia, told PEOPLE at the time. The BBC reports sentence reductions are common in Indonesia.

Mack is currently awaiting deportation back to the United States, the Associated Press reports.

Mack and her then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were found guilty of bludgeoning to death Mack's mother — 62-year-old Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack — at an upscale hotel in Bali.

At the couple's trial, Schaefer confessed to the killing and admitted to hitting von Wiese-Mack repeatedly with a metal fruit bowl.

He claimed that when von Wiese-Mack found out Mack was pregnant, she became very angry and threatened to kill the couple's unborn baby — and then tried to strangle him for nearly 30 seconds.

After the slaying, the couple stuffed von Wiese-Mack's body in a suitcase and, hours later, placed the suitcase in the trunk of a taxi before fleeing the hotel.

The driver notified police after he spotted blood leaking from the luggage.

The Chicago couple faced possible execution by firing squad, but Mack was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years.

In a 2015 interview with PEOPLE from prison, Mack said she and her mother had a tumultuous relationship that included violent fights. She described her mother as domineering, saying her mom lavished her with gifts but also made her sleep in the same bed with her every night.

"She never wanted to be separated from me, and yet she also hated everything about me. It was complicated," Mack said.

Heather Louis Mack of the US holds her baby daughter inside a holding cell prior to another day of trial over the murder of her mother, Sheila von Wiese Mack, at the Denpasar district court in Bali, Indonesia, 09 April 2015. Heather Mack

Mack gave birth to her daughter, Stella, in 2015 while behind bars. The girl was allowed to live with Mack in prison until she turned 2. Subsequently, Mack turned the child over to woman living in Bali who befriended Mack shortly after she was arrested.

Mack's Bali-based lawyer Yulius Benyamin Seran has told the France-based Agence France-Presse that Mack does not want her daughter deported along with her because she doesn't want the girl "hounded by the [U.S.] media."