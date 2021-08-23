Attorney Vanessa Favia tells PEOPLE that Mack expects to be freed in October

Heather Mack, Convicted Killer Who Stuffed Mom's Body in a Suitcase, Is Granted Early Release from Bali Prison

Heather Mack, the Illinois woman convicted of helping murder her mother on vacation in 2014 and stuffing her body in a suitcase, has been granted early release from Indonesia's Kerobokan Prison, PEOPLE confirms.

According to Mack's U.S. attorney, Vanessa Favia, the 25-year-old — who gave birth in prison six years ago — expects to be freed in October.

She will be deported back to the United States.

Mack was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison, but became eligible for release this year due to good behavior, according to Favia.

Mack and her then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were found guilty of bludgeoning Mack's mother — 62-year-old Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack — to death at an upscale hotel in Bali, Indonesia.

At the couple's trial, Schaefer confessed to the killing and admitted to hitting von Wiese-Mack repeatedly with a metal fruit bowl.

He claimed that when von Wiese-Mack found out Mack was pregnant, she became very angry and threatened to kill the couple's unborn baby — and tried to strangle him for nearly 30 seconds.

After the slaying, the couple stuffed von Wiese-Mack's body in a suitcase and, hours later, placed the suitcase in the trunk of a taxi before fleeing the hotel.

The driver notified police after he spotted blood leaking from the luggage.

The Chicago couple faced possible execution by firing squad, but Mack was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years.

Mack spoke to PEOPLE from prison in 2015, saying about her mother: "She never wanted to be separated from me, and yet she also hated everything about me. It was complicated."

Mack's daughter, Stella, was allowed to live with Mack in prison until she turned 2. That is when Mack turned the child over to an Australian-Balinese woman named Oshar Putu Melody Suartama, who befriended Mack shortly after she was arrested.