Heather Locklear Looked 'Disheveled' as She Left Jail After Allegedly Attacking Officer and EMT

Heather Locklear was released from custody on Monday morning less than 12 hours after her arrest for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence, PEOPLE confirms.

The former Melrose Place star, 56, walked free from the Ventura County Mail Jail at 9:10 a.m. Monday after posting a bail bond, detention records show.

She was accompanied by attorney William Haney and wore an oversized gray hoodie and baggy pajama pants and sneakers, according to footage of her exit reviewed by PEOPLE. She did not reply to questions from reporters at the scene.

A jail official says she looked “disheveled” as she left.

A lawyer for Locklear did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ventura sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Garo Kuredjian previously told PEOPLE that deputies went to Locklear’s home on Sunday after receiving a disturbance call shortly after 11 p.m.

The actress was allegedly “extremely intoxicated” and “arguing with friends and family” when they arrived, according to Kuredjian. As deputies tried to separate her, she kicked a responding officer.

Authorities wanted to have Locklear medically cleared due to her behavior and intoxication, but she allegedly kicked a paramedic in the upper chest area while on a gurney, Kuredjian said.

Heather Locklear in October 2013 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Locklear was taken to the hospital, where she was cleared. She was then taken to the Ventura County Main Jail and booked about 2 a.m. Monday for two misdemeanor counts of battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel.

She has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to appear in court in August, records show.

Last week, first responders were dispatched to Locklear’s home after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person “who is violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department obtained by PEOPLE.

The report indicated that the individual — identified by TMZ as Locklear — had previously threatened to shoot deputies and had a handgun registered to her.

However, the individual was not armed, authorities said.

Following that incident, Locklear was transported to a hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to TMZ.

Heather Locklear's booking photo after her arrest this week Ventura County Sheriff's Office

‘Family and Friends … Are Desperately Trying to Help’: Source

This weekend’s altercation continues Locklear’s string of run-ins with law enforcement.

In late February, she was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer. Police later searched her home for a firearm that was allegedly registered in her name, which detectives did not find.

Locklear’s attorneys, Blair Berk and Haney, pleaded not guilty to battery on a police officer on her behalf in April, as she was in rehab.

After being accused of hitting her boyfriend, Locklear was charged with domestic abuse — but those charges were dropped in March.

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past. In March 2008, her doctor called 911 reporting that she was suicidal, and that June, she sought help for psychological issues.

In March, Locklear checked into a treatment facility to help with her battle with addiction.

Her loved ones had “desperately” tried to help her for some time prior to her reported hospitalization for a psychological evaluation, a source close to her told PEOPLE.

“[Heather] is clearly not getting the proper medical and mental health help she needs,” the source said earlier this month.

“She isolates herself, which only feeds into the other issues,” the source continued. “Of course, you can’t force someone to get help — they have to want to — but it’s hard for someone who is sick to make smart choices and keep at it. She has family and friends who are desperately trying to help.”