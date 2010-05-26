Heather Locklear Cleared in Hit-and-Run Case

Prosecutors have declined to formally charge Heather Locklear with a crime after police alleged that she ran over a no-parking sign and left the scene without reporting it.

On April 17, the actress was arrested – but not taken into custody – and cited with misdemeanor hit-and-run after Ventura County Sheriffs examined debris on a public street near her gated-community home and traced it back to her black 2005 BMW.

“Physical evidence established that the vehicle involved in the collision was … registered a 2005 black BMW sedan registered to Richard and Heather Sambora of Westlake Village,” Ventura District Attorney Gregory D. Totten said in a statement Wednesday. “Insufficient evidence exists to establish who the driver of the vehicle was at the time of the collision. As a result, no criminal charges will be filed.”

Locklear’s lawyer, Blair Berk, declined to comment. Berk had insisted that there was no evidence her client was behind the wheel.

The actress is currently serving a three-year probation term after she pleaded no contest to reckless driving following her DUI arrest in September 2008. The DUI charge in that case was ultimately dropped.