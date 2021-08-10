Preliminary Hearing for Missing Colo. Mom Suzanne Morphew Unveils Extramarital Affair, Arguments About Money

Barry Morphew is accused of killing his wife who vanished without a trace in May 2020

At a preliminary hearing Monday, an investigator confirmed that Suzanne Morphew was having an almost two-year affair before her May 2020 disappearance.

The 49-year-old mother of two went missing on Mother's Day on May 10, 2020, after she is believed to have gone on a bike ride in Maysville, Colo., where she lived with her husband, Barry, and their two daughters. While her bike and helmet were recovered during searches, her body was never found.

Almost a year after her disappearance, her husband was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

Barry has pleaded not guilty.

Barry Morphew Barry Morphew | Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstorck

During the preliminary hearing Monday, Chaffee County Sheriff's Office commander Alex Walker testified that law enforcement learned about Suzanne's affair with Jeff Libler in November 2020 via audio recordings from a "spy pen" she was using to find out if her husband was cheating on her, ABC7 reports.

Authorities found no evidence that Barry was having an affair but did discover a conversation she had with her lover, according to ABC7.

Suzanne met up with Libler in numerous cities across the country and they kept in touch through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, KKTV reports.

FBI special agent Kenneth Harris testified that Suzanne and Libler met in high school and hooked up at a party in 1989, ABC7 reports. They met again 20 years later and became friends. The relationship eventually turned sexual.

According to KKTV, the couple talked about marriage and moving to Ecuador.

Testimony also showed the volatile relationship between Suzanne and Barry which included an incident where Barry allegedly held a gun to Suzanne's head and asked, "Is this what you want?" Harris testified, ABC7 reports.

The couple also allegedly quarreled over money, FOX News reports.

Suzanne had told a friend that Barry would attempt to include their daughters in their fights and try to blame her, according to KKTV.

Harris also testified that Suzanne had talked about walking away from her marriage in 2019 and 2020, but didn't want to leave until her youngest daughter moved out, ABC7 reports.

In August 2020, before his arrest, Barry spoke to FOX 21, stating that his wife's disappearance was "the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me."