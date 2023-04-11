Florida Healthcare Workers Allegedly Livestreamed Abuse of Elderly Dementia Patient

The Brevard County Sheriff said the alleged actions of the suspects were "truly disgusting"

Published on April 11, 2023 04:35 PM
Jada Harris and ShyTiona J. Bishop, Two Florida Women Charged After Posting Their Abuse of an Elderly Dementia Patient on Snapchat
From left: Jada Harris and ShyTiona J. Bishop. Photo: Brevard County Sherriff's Office

Two healthcare workers in Florida face charges after they allegedly livestreamed themselves mocking a patient with dementia.

Jada Harris, 18, and Shy'Tiona Jazziemysha Bishop, 20, were arrested on Friday, records from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office show. They were also fired from their jobs at the Market Street Memory Care in Melbourne, Fla.

The two women face felony charges for abuse of an elderly or disabled adult and video voyeurism. Harris, who allegedly filmed the incidents, faces an felony additional charge for illegal interception of communication, according to police records reviewed by PEOPLE.

Harris was released on $6,000 bond, while Bishop was released on $4,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if either suspect has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey shared clips of the footage during a press conference on Friday afternoon. In one clip, the patient can be heard saying "Help me," as Harris responds that there isn't any help, according to a report from Florida Today. In another clip, the patient can be heard off camera screaming, "No, no!" as Harris allegedly laughs into her phone and reads comments.

Dozens of Harris' followers watched the livestream, while some commented with laughing emojis as the patient screamed out in distress. One viewer suggested the two health care workers should "lock her in the closet." At least one viewer wrote to Harris that the video she shared was "not funny."

Sheriff Ivey had his own harsh words for the women Friday, calling their alleged actions "truly disgusting."

"Abusing anyone is disgusting, but to make matters even worse, they livestreamed the abuse," Ivey said. "They actually put it up on a livestream platform so that their friends could watch it and laugh about it as they mocked this elderly person."

Ivey added: "It's hard to imagine there are actually people in our world that would do this to somebody."

The sheriff said the Market Street Memory Care, which specializes in care for patients who have Alzheimer's and dementia, had contacted authorities "the moment it was brought to their attention" and quickly fired the two workers.

Florida Today reported that other workers at the facility told authorities the patient showed signs of being in distress the day after the incident occurred. The elderly patient was previously diagnosed with dementia and has no history of behavioral issues, according to the outlet.

