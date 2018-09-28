Headless Body Found Floating in Fish Tank Identified as Missing Man

Police in San Francisco have identified the headless and handless torso they recovered last month from a fish tank inside a missing local man’s home.

As expected, Brian Egg, the homeowner who hadn’t been seen since July, is the dead man whose remains were discovered floating in a tank on Aug. 15, a San Francisco police spokesman tells PEOPLE.

The tank was located in a concealed area of the home, more than a week after concerned friends and relatives reported the 65-year-old man missing.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE the torso in the tank belonged to Egg.

Police were first notified something might be amiss in late July, when suspicious friends requested a wellness check on Egg, the spokesman says.

Twice, authorities were dispatched to his home, where they knocked on the door and left without entering, the spokesman says.

Then, on August 14, concerned neighbors called 911 after seeing two men enter Egg’s residence.

There was also a cleaning truck from a crime scene cleanup company parked outside, the spokesman says.

Cops arrived and arrested 52-year-old Robert McCaffrey, who was inside. Hours later, they arrested 39-year-old Lance Silva at a nearby hotel.

Investigators searched the residence, finding no sign of Egg but evidence of expended cleaning products.

There was also a foul odor in the home, which the police eventually traced to a concealed portion of the home using a cadaver dog.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, someone had used Egg’s credit card to buy a BMW. A car salesman identified Silva as the person who purchased the vehicle.

Police further allege Silva used the stolen credit card to pay the crime scene cleanup company.

McCaffrey and Silva, residents of San Francisco, were initially arrested on suspicion of homicide, fraud, theft, identity theft, and elder abuse.

At this point, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has yet to file charges, saying the investigation into the murder continues.

Silva has been in custody since August 27 on suspicion of a grand theft, embezzlement, and identity theft, according to jail records.

PEOPLE was unable to reach McCaffrey for comment; he was released without bond.

It was unclear if either had retained legal counsel who could comment for them.