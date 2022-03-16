Dana Holt, 30, was last seen getting off a train in Dallas on March 2

'He Won't Let Me Leave': Missing St. Louis Woman Tearfully Called Mom from Dallas Before Disappearance

A St. Louis woman is missing after taking a train ride to Dallas.

Video surveillance showed 30-year-old Dana Holt getting off a train at the Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station in Dallas around noon on March 2. She is seen walking with a man who is helping her with her bag.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just feel every day that goes by, it just gets scarier, and I just get more fearful," Dana's older sister, Audrey Clay told KTVI.

"She sounded terrified and scared," she told the station. "I was like 'where are you?' She was like, 'Oh my gosh. He's getting out of the shower. I got to go.' That was it. I didn't get to say I love you or anything," Deborah Holt said.

"[Dana] said, 'He won't let me leave. I can't get any of my stuff,'" Clay said.

Dana Holt missing poster Credit: Dallas Police Department

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Clay said she won't stop until she finds her sister.

"If my sister sees this, I want her to know I love her," she told KXAS-TV. "I never would imagine I'd be doing this. Never. She's my only sibling, and I won't stop looking for her."

Dana is described as a Black woman with blond hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 250 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants. She has a tattoo on her neck and chest.