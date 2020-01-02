'He Was a Little Angel': Calif. Boy, 6, Is Beaten to Death, and His Godfather Is Suspect

Image zoom Davvon Taylor, 6, of California GoFundMe

A 23-year-old California man is facing murder charges after allegedly beating and killing his 6-year-old godson the day after Christmas, say authorities.

Tyler Martin Brand of Downey was arrested on Dec. 26 after he allegedly beat Davvon Taylor, who was in his care for several days over the holiday break, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in a statement.

On Dec. 26, Martin Brand allegedly beat the child at his apartment, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries shortly after, the Press-Telegram reports.

Authorities were called to the hospital after he arrived, the Press-Telegram reports. It is unclear who brought the child to the hospital.

Trusted by the family, Martin Brand was allegedly trying to “chastise” the boy when he beat him, the child’s father, David Nicholson, said, local station KTLA reports.

“I’m just trying to stand tall right now and be prepared for the worst day, and that’s laying my baby down to rest,” Nicholson said, KTLA reports.

Davvon’s mother, Kenya Taylor, is devastated.

“I wish somebody could get ahold of him and make him feel the way my heart feels, my family feels, my son felt,” Taylor told the Los Angeles Times. “Never, never, never stop feeling it. I want him to suffer every day of his life.”

“He was a little angel,” Taylor’s grandmother, Gwendolyn Nicholson, said at a vigil she held for Davvon, KTLA reports.

“He’s a baby,” she said. His alleged murder, she added, is “pure evil.”

Martin Brand is the supervisor of an after-school program in South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Taylor said she asked him to be her son’s godfather because her son got along so well with the man they called “coach,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

“I got close to him,” she said. “I put my trust in him,” she said. “I can’t believe it all came apart so fast.”

Taylor said she left her son with Martin Brand on Christmas because she was fixing up a new apartment for her son and wanted to surprise him with it, the Los Angeles Times reports.

On Monday, Martin Brand appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court for his arraignment, which has been continued to Jan. 16.

He is being held on $2 million bail at the Men’s Central Jail. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

Police are continuing to investigate.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He has not yet entered a plea.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective David Van at 562-904-2386. Tips can be reported anonymously at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.