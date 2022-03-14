Using forged documents, Juan Tejedor Baron allegedly hoped to transfer the deed to victim Gary Ruby's million-dollar residence to himself

Hawaii Murder Suspect Allegedly Killed Man After Learning He Had HIV, Then Lived Out of Victim's Luxury Home

In court documents filed late last week, Hawaiian authorities allege that Juan Tejedor Baron has admitted to murdering 73-year-old Gary Ruby, whose remains were recently found encased in concrete inside a standalone bathtub.

According to Baron's arrest warrant, obtained by PEOPLE, the 23-year-old suspect allegedly confessed to choking Ruby to death following a sexual encounter.

It is alleged in the warrant Baron said he'd used a belt to kill Ruby after the victim revealed his HIV positive diagnosis.

Baron allegedly told police that, after dragging the body to the bathtub and placing it inside, he used a kitchen knife to slash Ruby's wrists, in an attempt to make his death look like a suicide.

The warrant does not indicate on what day police believe Ruby was murdered, but does allege that, in the weeks after the killing, Baron lived out of Ruby's $1.2 million home in the affluent gated community of Hawaii Loa Ridge, and drove around in the victim's gold 2020 Audi A6, claiming it was his, according to the warrant.

Officers were first dispatched to Ruby's home on March 7 after the victim's brother called police worried about Ruby after not hearing from him for three weeks.

At the home, officers saw no sign of Ruby. Instead, they spoke with Baron, the warrant alleges, who told them he had purchased the property from Ruby two years ago. Baron also said he purchased the Audi himself in North Carolina, but records show it was Ruby's, and that ownership had been transferred to Baron on Feb. 7.

The warrant alleges that Baron provided forged documents to the Department of Motor Vehicles to fraudulently obtain the car's title.

Police say Baron and another man — Scott Hannon, 34 — fled the state after their visit, and wound up in California.

Baron was arrested March 9 in Anaheim, allegedly hiding in a crawl space under an enclosed bench on a Mexico-bound bus. Hannon was also detained, but later released, as police believe he had nothing to do with Ruby's homicide.

According to the warrant, Baron allegedly confessed to detectives he had "planned on fraudulently acquiring" Ruby's home — again, through forging documentation.

He also confessed to concealing the body in the bathtub, after finding bags of concrete in Ruby's garage, according to the warrant. Baron — who remains in California awaiting extradition — also covered the cement with coffee grounds, reads the warrant, "in an effort to conceal the smell of decomposition."

He has not been asked to enter pleas to the charges against him, which also include felony theft and identity theft counts. Records fail to reflect the name of Baron's attorney, if he has one.

On Saturday, Hawaii resident Kai Johnson spoke to HawaiiNewsNow.com, and said he'd recently spent time with Baron at Ruby's home after matching on Tinder. Johnson said he first met up with the suspected killer over a month ago, and that Baron claimed he had wealthy parents.

"We always thought that he just had a good job, good money," said Johnson. "He was driving some Audi, like an A6 or A8 or whatever, living in a nice house and so forth. We didn't think anything of it."