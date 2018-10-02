Hawaii Man Killed Mom, Stuffed Her Dismembered Remains in Freezer After Argument

A 26-year-old Hawaii man who killed his mother and placed parts of her dismembered body in their apartment freezer pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday as part of a deal with prosecutors, multiple reports say.

On Friday, Yu Wei Gong, of Waikiki, admitted to causing the Sept. 2016 death of his mother, Liu Yun Gong, the Associated Press and WTOP report. He also pleaded guilty to charges of abusing a corpse and identity theft after he withdrew money from her checking account after killing her.

After his arrest in April 2017, Gong faced a charge of second-degree murder and pleaded not guilty, Hawaii News Now reports.

Gong faces a total maximum sentence of 30 years in prison under the plea agreement, the outlet reports.

Gong will remain held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center until he is sentenced on Jan. 14.

His public defender did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.

‘I Killed My Mom’

In the fall of 2016, when Gong’s mom didn’t show up to work for an extended period of time, the owner of the spa where she worked as a massage therapist repeatedly called and texted her, KHON 2 reported.

The Aloha Waikiki apartment building where Yu Wei Gong lived with his mother, Liu Yun Gong.

Gong finally answered his mother’s phone, saying that she had gone to another Hawaiian island, where she planned to stay for months, KHON 2 reported.

But in April 2017, the chilling truth was revealed when Gong called 911 and told a dispatcher, “I killed my mom,” court documents say, the AP reported.

When police arrived at the home and couldn’t find the woman, Gong allegedly told them that she was “in the fridge,” the AP reported. The officers found body parts in several plastic bags in the freezer.

Gong allegedly told authorities that he had killed his mom in September 2016 in their apartment after they argued over his decision to work rather than go to school, according to KHON 2.

Police identified the remains of Liu Yun through fingerprints and a deputy medical examiner determined that the woman died of blunt force injuries to her head, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.