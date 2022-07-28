Court documents allege that in 1987, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison assumed the identities of two babies who'd died in the late 1960s

Hawaii Couple, Who Were Photographed in KGB Uniforms, Arrested After Allegedly Stealing IDs of 2 Dead Infants

Federal authorities have arrested a U.S. defense contractor and his wife after it was allegedly discovered that the pair lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the criminal complaint charging Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison with identity theft and conspiring against the government.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair, who are in their 60s, were arrested on Friday on the island of Oahu.

The criminal complaint alleges Primrose and Morrison have lived as Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague for three decades.

The real Bobby Edward Fort died of asphyxia in Dallas in 1967, while Montague died in 1968 in Burnet.

The criminal complaint alleges that Primrose and Morrison assumed the dead children's identities to obtain state documents in 1987 and social security numbers later that same year. In 1988, the couple remarried under their new names.

The complaint further alleges that Primrose fraudulently enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1994 as Bobby Fort, and served with the branch for two decades. In 2016, Primrose began working for an unnamed U.S. defense contractor.

According to the complaint, the couple used the names to obtain numerous passports and driver's licenses. Primrose was even issued Department of Defense credentials as Bobby Fort.

A July 25 motion features photographs of the couple wearing uniforms from the KGB, the former Soviet Union spy agency.

Megan Kau, the attorney representing Morrison, told the Associated Press the photos were taken as a joke.

"She wants everyone to know she's not a spy," Kau said, adding that Primrose and her client lived as law-abiding citizens for decades. "This has all been blown way out of proportion. It's government overreaching."

Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison in KGB uniforms | Credit: AP/Shutterstock

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The court filings make no mention of why the couple allegedly took on the names of the dead children.

John Montague, the now 91-year-old father of Julie Lyn Montague, told the AP he was stunned to discover someone had been living under her name.

"I still can't believe it happened," Montague said. "The odds are like one-in-a-trillion that they found her and used her name. People stoop to do anything nowadays. Let kids rest in peace."