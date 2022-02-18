Hawaii Acupuncturist Shot Dead in His Clinic amid Apparent Love Triangle Involving His Patient
Hawaiian authorities believe an act of betrayal led to the Jan. 13 shooting death of Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara.
A criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE confirms Eric Thompson, 34, stands charged with individual counts of second-degree murder and carrying or using a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.
Hours after his arrest Monday, Thompson was released after posting $1 million bond. Efforts to reach him for comment Friday were unsuccessful. However, an attorney for the defendant told KHON-TV his client plans to plead not guilty.
According to the criminal complaint, Thompson allegedly learned about a months-long affair his wife was having last spring with Tokuhara.
The complaint alleges a text message between Thompson's wife and the victim seems to confirm she ended the affair in July 2021.
In the message, she allegedly told Tokuhara her husband found out about the affair and that their relationship had to end.
Months later, on Jan. 13, Tokuhara's mother found him dead inside his clinic, Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare. Medical examiners determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head.
The complaint contends that surveillance footage puts Thompson at the scene of the murder.
A search of his home on Feb. 1 turned up a dozen firearms, according to the complaint.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Thompson — a University of Hawaii graduate — is the founder of Island Bath Works, a company that specializes in tub conversion systems for the elderly, to help with bathroom accessibility needs.