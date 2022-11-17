Mass. High School Football Team Season is Over After Video Appears to Show Hazing, Sexual Harassment

Disturbing hazing and sexual harassment allegations have caused a Massachusetts school district to cancel its football team's remaining games.

The team at Haverhill High School, about 40 miles north of Boston, is being investigated and its coaches have been put on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing some players allegedly hazing and sexually harassing another person, according to Boston 25.

Haverhill Public Schools confirmed the investigation in a statement, and shared that it is "currently investigating misconduct" involving members of the team.

"The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts the direction of the investigation and the entire school community," reads a post on the district's Facebook page.

The statement continued, "Given the seriousness of the misconduct, the District has decided to end the current football season — canceling all future practices and forfeiting future games. Out of an abundance of caution, members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation."

The incident has been referred to the Haverhill Police Department, the school district said.

Boston 25 reports that in the video, three players can be seen dragging another individual on the floor, while taking his clothes off. A fourth person, wearing only underwear, then stands over the person on the floor and performs a lewd act.

A former football player, who did not disclose his identity, told the news station that he was hazed while on the team in 2014. No one was punished, he said, and he was forced off the team when he spoke out.

"Me and this one kid, we can't be the only people that it's happened to so I would hope that more people come forward," the former student told the station.

Meanwhile, the city's mayor also condemned the disturbing video.

"I am alarmed, concerned and frankly disgusted by what I have been told and by the video I was shown," Mayor James J. Fiorentini said. "The boys involved in this disgusting incident should be immediately permanently removed from the team."

Haverhill Public Schools said in its statement that it will not tolerate hazing, harassment, or retaliation in any form and was "prohibited from disclosing any further information, including any discipline or specific safety measures that have already been or will be imposed as a result of the investigation."