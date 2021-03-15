Court documents state Isaiah Mesa poured bleach on Haven Trevino months before he killed her

After Tx. Mom Was Killed Last November, Family Raises Funds for Mothers Fleeing Domestic Violence

Months after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Haven Trevino's relatives are raising money and donations for a Lubbock, Texas, shelter that helps empower mothers who leave their abusive partners.

Last fall, Trevino, a 19-year-old mother, broke up with Isaiah Mesa, the father of her 2-year-old son, Ezra.

Trevino was fatally shot on Nov. 12, 2020, by Mesa, 20, PEOPLE confirms.

Police documents state Mesa fatally shot Trevino in the parking lot of Orlando's Italian Restaurant, where the young mother was working. Mesa fled the scene, and ten minutes later, outside St. Joseph's Catholic Church, shot himself with the same gun, dying the next day from his wound.

Trevino's aunt, Kim Hernandez, went on Facebook Friday, with a request.

Noting Trevino would have turned 20 on March 30, Hernandez announced on behalf of the family that it "is our wish to make a large donation to a women's shelter in Lubbock in Haven's name on her birthday," adding this is "something we plan to do each year in her memory."

In addition to monetary donations, the family is asking for items like baby wipes, diapers, and general toiletries as well as clothing.

The shelter was not identified to protect the women utilizing it.

In the wake of last fall's shooting, KCBD uncovered court documents showing Mesa had attacked Trevino and their son on multiple occasions.

A month before she was killed, Mesa gave Trevino a black eye during a fight, the station reports. He also poured bleach over her.

Hernandez said that helping the Lubbock shelter would be "a beautiful way to honor our sweet Haven and her story." She likened it to lending a "helping hand from Haven' to a mother and child in need who may be fleeing domestic violence like Haven did with Ezra so many times with nothing but the clothes on their backs."