Reported attacks on people of Asian descent rose 70%, while reported attacks on Black people or African Americans were up nearly 40%

Hate Crimes Against Asian and Black People Rose Sharply in U.S. in 2020, New FBI Data Reveals

The United States saw alarming double-digit jumps in the numbers of reported attacks targeting Asian and Black people over the last year, new FBI data reveals.

According to the study, attacks on people of Asian descent were up 70% in 2020 compared to the prior year, representing a total of 274 reported crimes, as the COVID-19 pandemic that some blamed on China swept the nation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But the most-targeted group continued to be Black or African American people, with 2,755 reported attacks, up nearly 40% from 2019.

Overall, across groups singled out for racial, ethnic and gender identity, reported hate crimes were up 6.1%, according to the FBI.

"These numbers confirm what we have already seen and heard from communities, advocates and law enforcement agencies around the country," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a separate statement. "And these numbers do not account for the many hate crimes that go unreported."

He added: "These hate crimes and other bias-related incidents instill fear across entire communities and undermine the principles upon which our democracy stands. All people in this country should be able to live without fear of being attacked or harassed because of where they are from, what they look like, whom they love or how they worship."

The latest numbers are based on incident reports compiled by more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies across the country. In line behind the number of reported attacks on Black people or African Americans, the groups targeted most often were white people, Jewish people and gay men.

The study echoed the findings of a report issued in March, which reviewed data in 16 of America's largest cities to reveal that hate crimes against Asian Americans rose in those areas by nearly 150% last year compared to 2019. That report, from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found the first surge in violence against Asian Americans as COVID-19 cases started to spike in March and April 2020.

The university report was released during the same week in which a 21-year-old gunman was accused of fatally shooting eight people — six of them Asian women — at three separate spas in the Atlanta area. The shooter has since pleaded guilty to four of those killings and awaits prosecution on the others.

According to the FBI, hate crimes are those "motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity."

A COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act signed by President Joe Biden in May was specifically meant to stem hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"There are simple core values and beliefs that should bring us together as Americans. One of them is standing together against hate, against racism — the ugly poison that has long haunted and plagued our nation," the president said at the signing, emphasizing how "proud" he was that "Republicans and Democrats stood up together to say something."

Under the new legislation, the Department of Justice will speed up reviews of reported hate crimes. The DOJ will also set up a national online hotline where those crimes can be more easily reported. The law will also appoint an official to oversee the effort at the DOJ.