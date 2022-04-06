'Sobering Reminder': Hate Crime Charges for Man Accused of Attacking 7 Asian Women in N.Y.C. 

A man who allegedly attacked seven Asian women in New York City one evening in February has been indicted on hate crime charges.

Steven Zajonc, 28, faces six felony counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime and seven misdemeanor counts of aggravated second-degree harassment as a hate crime, according to a news release by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Bragg, within a three-hour period on Feb. 27, Zajonc "selectively ambushed seven Asian women in separate assaults, some of which he struck from behind — for no other reason than their perceived race."

Prosecutors say the attacks, which took place on Manhattan's East Side, were unprovoked. Zajonc allegedly struck the women with his closed fist or elbow, and in one case, allegedly shoved a woman to the ground. One woman was knocked unconscious, and six of the seven women suffered injuries including bruising and bleeding.

Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased drastically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, there was a 260.5% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 15 major American cities from 2020 to 2021. The report states that in New York City, anti-Asian hate crimes jumped by 343%.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"These attacks on seven New York women, each fueled by anti-Asian hate, are yet another sobering reminder of the demonstrable fears AAPI communities, particularly AAPI women, in our City continue to face," Bragg said in the release.

After the attacks, the New York Police Department disseminated video footage to help identify the suspect. Prosecutors say employees at the New York Public Library recognized Zajonc in the video and said he was a patron. He was arrested at the library's main branch on March 2.