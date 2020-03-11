What Harvey Weinstein's Victims Said Before Disgraced Movie Mogul Was Sentenced to 23 Years

She sat through his weeks-long trial before hearing the verdict: Her attacker, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, had been found guilty of raping her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013, and was also convicted of another sex assault.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison following his convictions for criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. Before the sentence came down, one-time aspiring actress Jessica Mann told the courtroom, “He’s baffled at finally being held accountable,” according to a New York Daily News reporter.

Another of Weinstein’s victims, Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi, who had testified that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment, said ahead of Weinstein’s sentencing, “He violated my trust, my body and my basic right to reject his sexual advances,” reports USA Today.

“When he attacked me that evening, it scarred me emotionally and physically,” she said. “It diminished my confidence and faith in people, and my confidence and faith in myself.”

“I’m relieved he will now know he’s not above the law,” she said.

Weinstein, 67, did not speak in his defense during his trial, but before Justice James A. Burke imposed his sentence Monday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, Weinstein addressed the court.

“We may have different truths, but I have remorse for all of you and for all the men going through this crisis,” he said in addressing the two women and four other accusers seated in the courtroom who had testified against him, reports The New York Times.

“I really feel remorse for this situation,” he said. “I feel it deeply in my heart. I’m really trying, I’m really trying to be a better person.”

The verdicts and sentence stand as a pivotal moment in the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements to expose and combat sexual assault, and cap a stunningly swift fall for the Oscar-winning producer of films including Shakespeare in Love and The King’s Speech. Weinstein has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women, while insisting that his sexual encounters with the women who testified against him had been consensual.

PEOPLE’s requests for comment from Weinstein’s defense attorneys Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis were not immediately returned after the sentencing.

His defense attorneys vowed an appeal after the verdicts were announced. Although jurors found him guilty on the two counts, he was found not guilty on three others, including predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein was sentenced to 20 years in prison for criminal sex act and three more years for rape. He had faced a possible combined maximum of 29 years in prison for the two charges.

He is still facing charges in California, where the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has accused Weinstein of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

He has not yet entered a plea to those charges, which were announced as his New York trial began, and which carry a separate penalty of 28 years in state prison if he is convicted there.

