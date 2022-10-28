A dancer in a Harvey Weinstein-produced film detailed the alleged sexual assault she suffered at the hands of the convicted rapist during the disgraced movie mogul's second criminal trial in Los Angeles.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

He is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being convicted in 2020 of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein is appealing the conviction.

According to the Associated Press, the alleged victim, identified in court and in published reports only as Ashley M., took the stand Thursday, and said she was first approached by Weinstein on the set of Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights in Puerto Rico in 2003.

She told the court that at the time, she was a 22-year-old professional dancer, serving as a dance double in the movie, when Weinstein allegedly visited the set, took her aside and proposed she give him a naked massage, the AP reports.

She said she was disturbed by the proposal and went to the film's choreographer and producer for advice.

"Did either of them give you any sort of help?" Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked her, according to the outlet.

"No," Ashley M. replied.

"How did you feel then?" Martinez questioned.

"Freaked out," she answered.

Ashley M. said she later agreed to meet Weinstein in his hotel room to discuss potential future projects.

She alleged Weinstein's assistant, Bonnie Hung, reassured her she would be with them the entire time, CBS News reports.

Once inside his room, the woman told the court that Hung allegedly "shut the door behind us. I was like, 'Oh no, what do I do?'"

According to USA Today, Ashley M. alleged Weinstein then forced her onto the bed, took her top off, and straddled her while he masturbated, despite her objections and pleas for him to stop.

According to the AP, the woman is the second person in the trial to testify against Weinstein, but also one of four alleged victims who is not directly involved in the charges brought against him.

The trial continues Friday, during which the defense will be allowed to cross-examine her, the outlet reports.

If convicted, prosecutors say Weinstein faces up to 135 years in prison.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.