'Dirty Dancing' Actress Describes Disturbing Alleged Sexual Assault by Harvey Weinstein in Hotel

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of rape and sexual assault

By
Published on October 28, 2022 04:55 PM
'Lion' Press Junket - 12th Zurich Film Festival
Harvey Weinstein. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty

A dancer in a Harvey Weinstein-produced film detailed the alleged sexual assault she suffered at the hands of the convicted rapist during the disgraced movie mogul's second criminal trial in Los Angeles.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

He is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being convicted in 2020 of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein is appealing the conviction.

According to the Associated Press, the alleged victim, identified in court and in published reports only as Ashley M., took the stand Thursday, and said she was first approached by Weinstein on the set of Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights in Puerto Rico in 2003.

She told the court that at the time, she was a 22-year-old professional dancer, serving as a dance double in the movie, when Weinstein allegedly visited the set, took her aside and proposed she give him a naked massage, the AP reports.

She said she was disturbed by the proposal and went to the film's choreographer and producer for advice.

"Did either of them give you any sort of help?" Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked her, according to the outlet.

"No," Ashley M. replied.

"How did you feel then?" Martinez questioned.

"Freaked out," she answered.

Ashley M. said she later agreed to meet Weinstein in his hotel room to discuss potential future projects.

She alleged Weinstein's assistant, Bonnie Hung, reassured her she would be with them the entire time, CBS News reports.

Once inside his room, the woman told the court that Hung allegedly "shut the door behind us. I was like, 'Oh no, what do I do?'"

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to USA Today, Ashley M. alleged Weinstein then forced her onto the bed, took her top off, and straddled her while he masturbated, despite her objections and pleas for him to stop.

According to the AP, the woman is the second person in the trial to testify against Weinstein, but also one of four alleged victims who is not directly involved in the charges brought against him.

The trial continues Friday, during which the defense will be allowed to cross-examine her, the outlet reports.

If convicted, prosecutors say Weinstein faces up to 135 years in prison.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
mel gibson
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assaulting Multiple Women
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg's Bail Revoked in Sexual Assault Case, Remanded into Custody
Danny Masterson
Opening Statements Begin in Danny Masterson Sexual Assault Trial as D.A. Recounts Disturbing Rape Claims
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Granted Partial Dismissal in Court Tied to Anthony Rapp Assault Allegations: Report
TORONTO, ON - JULY 12: Singer Jacob Hoggard arrives at a Toronto courthouse for the second day of his preliminary hearing to determine if his sexual assault case goes to trial, on July 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Hoggard, frontman of the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual interference and sexual assault causing bodily harm. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Singer Jacob Hoggard Sentenced to 5 Years for Rape, 'Part of Me Died That Day,' Survivor Says
Danny Masterson arrives to LA Criminal Court in downtown this morning. It is day one of his sexual assault trial.
Danny Masterson Reports to Los Angeles Court to Begin His Sexual Assault Trial
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in 'She Said' Was 'Validating'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock (12984518a) Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. British police say actor Kevin Spacey is expected to appear in a court in London this week after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent Kevin Spacey, Nantucket, United States - 03 Jun 2019
Kevin Spacey Takes the Stand and Calls Anthony Rapp's Sexual Assaults 'Not True' in Civil Trial
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Anthony Rapp Takes the Stand in Trial Against Kevin Spacey as Lawyer Questions Their First Encounter
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the 1st Precinct in Manhattan in New York
Harvey Weinstein Faces New Sex Assault Charges in California as New York Trial Begins
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock (13441419a) Photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against Weinberg on in Los Angeles TV Producer Sex Assault, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Oct 2022
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault
Harvey Weinstein
Woman Alleges Harvey Weinstein Raped Her and 'Threatened Her Life' If She Told Anyone: Docs
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein to Have Back Surgery After a 'Serious Car Accident,' Says His Lawyer
Harvey Weinstein
What the Women Who Accused Harvey Weinstein Had to Say at His Rape Trial
Colby Ryan
Lori Vallow's Son Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges in Arizona: Report